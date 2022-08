In 2020, poet AIREA D. MATTHEWS was awarded a Pew Fellowship and joined the Radio Times Regional Roundup to talk about her life, family, inspiration, challenges and share some of her work. Since that time, Matthews, who earned an economics degree at Penn before finding her niche in poetry, has received several accolades.

She is now Philadelphia’s poet laureate, and this month, she was awarded $50,000 by the Academy of American Poets.