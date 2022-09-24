Bonus Interview: Philadelphia’s polo stars

The inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic on Saturday is the first of its kind to take over Fairmount Park, and a rarity for urban parks in any part of the country. We revisit our interview with Kareem Rosser, who’s leading today’s competition.

As a kid born and raised in West Philadelphia, he wanted a way out of the poverty and violence that accompanied much of his childhood. When he and his brothers stumbled upon a barn of horses in Fairmount Park, they found new a passion.

Cornell graduate and star polo player Shariah Harris had a similar moment of serendipity, when her mother took a wrong turn in Fairmount and she, too, discovered Philadelphia’s rich culture of horseback riding.

The two polo stars joined us last year to share their stories, their passion for urban riding and talk about Rosser’s book, Crossing the Line.