Bonus episode: Talking to family far away

Right now, a lot of us are confined indoors because of COVID-19, and we’re reaching out to loved ones. Co-host Shai Ben-Yaacov has been calling his sister, Maya, who’s currently living alone during a stay at home order in Israel. In this bonus episode, we bring you their conversation about loneliness, anxiety, family, Netflix, and coping in our current, strange times.