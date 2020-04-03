Bonus episode: Talking to family far away

Air Date: April 3, 2020
Listen 13:40
Shai Ben-Yaacov's sister, Maya, is an actress who lives in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Right now, a lot of us are confined indoors because of COVID-19, and we’re reaching out to loved ones. Co-host Shai Ben-Yaacov has been calling his sister, Maya, who’s currently living alone during a stay at home order in Israel. In this bonus episode, we bring you their conversation about loneliness, anxiety, family, Netflix, and coping in our current, strange times. 

