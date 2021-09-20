A professional crisis forced ANNE-MARIE SLAUGHER, CEO of New America and professor emerita at Princeton University, to rethink her values, her work, her leadership and her future. In her new book Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics, Slaughter reflects on the lessons she learned from this difficult time and how they can be applied to the political challenges facing our own deeply divided country. Slaughter, who served in the State Department during the Obama administration, will also discuss America’s role in the world, the U.N. General Assembly meeting and our messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.