Anne-Marie Slaughter on ‘Renewal’

Air Date: September 21, 2021 10:00 am

A professional crisis forced ANNE-MARIE SLAUGHER, CEO of New America and professor emerita at Princeton University, to rethink her values, her work, her leadership and her future.  In her new book Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics, Slaughter reflects on the lessons she learned from this difficult time and how they can be applied to the political challenges facing our own deeply divided country.  Slaughter, who served in the State Department during the Obama administration, will also discuss America’s role in the world, the U.N. General Assembly meeting and our messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.  

 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate