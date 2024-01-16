Reinventing Yourself, A Visit From Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Eagles End in Disaster

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the season last night with a disastrous wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. It looks like Jason Kelce will retire. Will Nick Sirianni get the boot? We’ll talk with Marcus Hayes, sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Have you thought about a career change but are too scared to take the leap? Is it really possible to reinvent yourself at any age, and how do you know when the timing is right? We’ll get tips for making the shift no matter where you’re at in life. Our guests are Pamela Mitchell, CEO of The Reinvention Institute and Lu Ann Cahn, a former Philadelphia broadcast news journalist who made her own mid-life pivot.

What does it take to build the perfect ice cream sandwich? Andy Satinsky and Jen Satinsky, the team behind micro-creamery Weckerly’s Ice Cream, join us to talk about unique flavor profiles, crafting creative desserts and the unlikely history of their beloved Philly scoops.