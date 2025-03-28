Biomimicry: What Nature Can Teach us about Engineering and Design

How does nature make durable materials like corals without heat or a kiln? How do peacock feathers get their beautiful colors? And how do geckos stick to all kinds of surfaces, allowing them to run up walls and trees? Researchers are looking to understand these processes in order to emulate them and apply them to human design and innovation. This field of study is called biomimicry, and it’s growing. More and more scientists are zeroing in on the natural world’s seemingly endless, ingenious, and sustainable examples of design and engineering.

On this episode, we explore biomimicry — from its origins to some of the most mind-bending examples of its latest inventions. We hear stories about how coral inspired a new form of concrete, how gecko feet could lead the way to new medical adhesives, and how leaves are influencing new ways of harnessing the sun’s energy.

Also heard on this week’s episode: