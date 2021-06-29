“Too Sensitive”

Ben grew up in the Philly area on the Jersey side of the river. At age 6 his uncle gave him a Duane Eddy record and forever changed his life.

In 1983 he formed the Ben Vaughn Combo. The band was together five years, releasing two albums and touring the US several times. They garnered rave reviews in Rolling Stone and People magazine as well as video airplay on MTV. The attention inspired Marshall Crenshaw to record Ben’s “I’m Sorry (But So Is Brenda Lee)” for his Downtown album.

Ben embarked on a solo career from ’88-’94, recording four critically acclaimed albums and touring extensively in Europe and the US. He also made a name for himself as a producer, producing Memphis rockabilly legend Charlie Feathers, Fort Worth gospel saxophonist Vernard Johnson, and Muscle Shoals country/soul singer Arthur Alexander. He also recorded Cubist Blues, a collaboration with Alan Vega (Suicide) and Alex Chilton (Big Star). During this time, Vaughn also scored two films (Favorite Mopar and Wild Girl’s Go-Go Rama) as well as produced segments for nationally syndicated radio show World Cafe.

In the mid-90s Ben moved to L.A. and released Instrumental Stylings, an album of eclectic instrumentals. More recently his career has taken a turn towards TV and film as a prolific score composer. He composed the themes for the award-winning TV sitcom “3rd Rock From The Sun“, “That 70s Show”, “Men Behaving Badly”, “Normal, Ohio,” “Grounded For Life”, Psycho Beach Party, The Independent, and Scorpion Spring. Vaughn has continued producing records (Ween, Los Straitjackets, the Swingers soundtrack).Now Ben produces and hosts The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn, a weekly, hour-long eclectic mix of music featuring rock, blues, jazz, folk, soul, R&B, country, bossanova, movie soundtracks, easy listening and more, all peppered with his twisted musicological slant.