“Who Are You?”

Arnetta Johnson and the trumpet began their relationship at age 13. As her prowess grew she undoubtedly became known as “That Trumpet Chic”. Nasir and Jamal Dickerson, along with Hassan Sabree, were the catalysts of Arnetta’s passion for the trumpet. They introduced Arnettta to a new realm of musical discovery called, the art of improvisation. With such a strong foundation, Arnetta continued her musical education at the Berklee College of Music. With one of the ﬁnest musical educations under her belt, Arnettta prepared herself for the opportunity to perform with some of music’s biggest artists and grace some of the world’s largest stages.

Some of these future engagements would include the Super Bowl LVIIII (49) performance, headlined by Beyonce. Listed as a feature trumpeter on the the 2018 “OTR II Tour”, and adding her signature sound on The Carters “Everything Is Love” 2018 Grammy Award winning album.

Arnettta’s numerous live performance credits include playing with the likes of Terri Lyme Carrington, Christian McBride, Ralph Peterson, Geri Allen, Esperanza Spalding, and most recently hitting national stages and television performances with alternate pop trio AJR, just to name a few. Arnetta Johnson is the music she plays and exudes swag when she picks up “Faith”…aka her trumpet.

She is undisputedly leaving her stamp on the jazz world and earning her place in the playlists of her colleagues and peers. The expansion of her “Disruptive Jazz” style and her “Netta Bop” sound represents the depth of her passion. As she energetically leads her band Arnetta Johnson & SUNNY..(SUNNY=Sounds Uplifting Nobility through Notes and Youth) Arnetta’s goal is to grow as an artist and refresh the musical landscape. Arnettta’s mission is to musically disrupt, uplift, and inspire. Find Arnettta Johnson’s self produced debut album “If You Hear A Trumpet It’s Me” available on all digital platforms.