How to feel alive in a world that wears us down

Do you feel blah? Does your life feel drab and unexciting? Do you have a vague sense of emptiness? You could be languishing…and you’re not alone.

Sociologist Corey Keyes came up with ‘languishing’ after realizing that his traumatic childhood had left him with a sense of “low grade mental weariness.” It’s not depression or sadness. Rather, it’s the absence of the things that make life rewarding, and the belief that you matter.

Keyes joins us to talk about his new book, Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World that Wears Us Down. He writes that flourishing is possible through building warm relationships, learning something new, believing in something bigger than yourself and making time for play.