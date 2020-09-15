A Philadelphia based songwriter, musician, and entrepreneur, Adam Monaco performs for audiences all over the country. From sharing the stage at large venues with the likes of Blondie, to connecting with people over coffee at a house concert, Adam touches the hearts of many with his heartfelt tunes and the warm authenticity that he brings to every show, big or small.

Adam spends much of his time traveling and performing solo. He is also a member of the 4-piece Americana/Folk band, Under the Oak.