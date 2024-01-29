PA Abortion Ruling, ‘Ladysitting’ at Arden, Where to Eat in 2024

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that a lower court must review a case challenging Medicaid’s ban on funding for abortions, except in cases of rape and incest. A coalition of abortion providers brought the case to the Court. Abortion rights advocates see this as a big victory and could create the pathway to arguing that abortion is a guaranteed right under the Pennsylvania Constitution. We’ll talk with one of the lawyers who argued the provider’s case, Drexel University law professor David Cohen.

Ladysitting, premiering at Arden Theatre, is based on Philadelphia author Lorene Cary’s memoir about the year she spent taking care of her 101-year-old fiercely independent grandmother, Nana. It’s a story about caregiving, aging, love, anger and forgiveness, and it looks back at five generations of an African American family. Lorene Cary and Tony Award-winning actor Trezana Beverly, who plays Nana, join us.

Philadelphia just received an impressive nine semifinal nominations for the 2024 James Beard Awards, and the Delaware Valley boasts a diverse culinary scene bursting with talented chefs. Philadelphia Magazine’s new issue unveils a list of the top fifty must-eat spots throughout the region. Kae Lani Palmisano, host of WHYY’s Check Please! Philly and Philly Mag food editor, will reveal the best restaurants, farmers markets, fast-casual joints and more in your neighborhood.