Donate

    A Day Without Love

    Air Date: June 8, 2020

    Good Friends are Hard to Find

    A Day Without Love is a musician who sings about rising above societal and personal adversity through storytelling and prose. Fronted and founded by Philly local organizer, community member and activist Brian Walker, A Day Without Love has played across 22 states and released 27 pieces of music spanning collaborations of folk, punk, jazz, blues and dance music. A Day Without Love has a few short scale releases and will be working on dropping an album and a collaborative documentary with videographer Brianna Spause called Safe and Sound Film.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate