Good Friends are Hard to Find

A Day Without Love is a musician who sings about rising above societal and personal adversity through storytelling and prose. Fronted and founded by Philly local organizer, community member and activist Brian Walker, A Day Without Love has played across 22 states and released 27 pieces of music spanning collaborations of folk, punk, jazz, blues and dance music. A Day Without Love has a few short scale releases and will be working on dropping an album and a collaborative documentary with videographer Brianna Spause called Safe and Sound Film.