Sixers Arena on Market East, Madame Fromage, Flags and Vexillology

The ongoing debate surrounding the 76ers arena on Market East has reached a boiling point, with multiple stakeholders now entering the fray. Alongside the Chinatown community and the Sixers themselves, Comcast Spectator, the owner of the Wells Fargo Center, is making every effort to persuade the team to remain in South Philly. We talk with Plan Philly reporter Aaron Moselle about the recent developments.

Are you a curd nerd — a cheese aficionado? Tenaya Darlington, aka Madame Fromage, takes us on a tour of the world’s cheeses. We’ll learn about tasting, pairing and sharing funky blues, salty Machengos and creamy Bries. She’s got a new book, Madame Fromage’s Adventures in Cheese.

Get ready to dive into the fascinating world of flags as vexillologists gather in Philadelphia for their annual meeting. Join us as we speak with Simon Joseph, a Norris Square resident who is helping organize the North American Vexillological Association’s convention. He will share insights and behind-the-scenes details about this exciting event that celebrates all things flag-related. Don’t miss this thrilling discussion with a true flag enthusiast.