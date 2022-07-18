Zeta Phi Beta 2022 Grand Boulé coming to Philadelphia this week

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., 2022 Grand Boulé will kick off in the city of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

More than 6,000 members are expected to attend. The city of Philadelphia is also anticipating an estimated economic impact of more than $6,566,677.

“I’m so happy that we’re coming down to Philadelphia, because it’s been a long time and almost like coming home. So we’re happy to be there,” said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., international president.

It’s been 22 years since the Zeta’s hosted the event in Philadelphia and the ladies are gearing up for an influx of sisterly affection.

“This is going to be a return to the city. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority had our Grand Boulé in 2000 in Philadelphia,” said Hollingsworth Baker. “We utilized the Marriott and the convention center and we had a marvelous time.”

Hollingsworth Baker explained that one of the reasons that it’s been 22 years since the organization has come back to the region is because the organization is divided in eight regions.

“The Atlantic Region is where Philadelphia resides for us. So it’s been 22 years since the Grand Boulé has returned back to the Atlantic Rregion.

“I wanted to come back number one because our region has not had a Grand Boulé since 2000. I just thought it would be only right that we come back to the Atlantic Region and of course, this is my home. This is where I live. I live in New York and I wanted to be able to celebrate the boulé in my region, and they would have that opportunity to do that,” said Hollingsworth Baker.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) will welcome her Sorors to Philadelphia during the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

Gilmore Richardson is the first member of the sorority to serve on Philadelphia City Council. She is also a proud Life Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., where she has previously served as a local Graduate Chapter President, former elected Regional Officer and former National Appointee.

“I am so pleased and proud to welcome my Sorors, the finer women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, to the great City of Philadelphia, the City of Sisterly Love,” Gilmore Richardson said.