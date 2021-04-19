Odunde Festival goes virtual for 46th anniversary

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

___

This year’s Odunde Festival is being held virtually because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The African-American street festival typically draws thousands to South Philadelphia, but due to city government pandemic restrictions, the traditional event cannot be held.

“We know that people miss the festival,” said Odunde CEO Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West. “I miss the festival but we have to be safe. I have to protect my mother’s legacy, so the board of directors and I came to the consensus that we had to go virtually this year, like we did last year.”

The virtual festival will be held June 6-13 and will feature 46th anniversary pop-up t-shirt and mask giveaways; an African head wrapping demonstration; I AM BUMI “Love Me, Some Me” wellness program; an African diplomatic business roundtable; an Odunde365 yoga class and a Caribbean business roundtable.

“We’re staying true to our core values,” Fernandez-West said in reference to the programming. “We still want to give people a feel of Odunde, so that’s why we are providing all these different virtual events.”

The virtual events will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube at OdundeFestival.