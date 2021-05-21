Year-round, curriculum-wide Black history coming to Delaware schools

Black history is breaking out of the one-month-a-year box under legislation given final approval by state lawmakers this week.

The Delaware Senate voted 16-5 in favor of legislation that will incorporate Black history in Delaware schools throughout the school year across multiple subjects. It passed the House earlier this month 33-7.

“It requires each school district and charter school to establish and implement a curriculum on Black history for its students from grades K through 12, incorporating contemporary events into discussions of Black history and infusing that history across the disciplines: into the arts, social studies, math, language arts, and English,” said Sen. Tizzy Lockman, a Democrat from Wilmington who served as the bill’s lead Senate sponsor. “It’s really about integrating the fullness of our history in a complete way.”

Currently, Black history lessons are predominantly taught in conjunction with Black History Month in February. Lockman said that leaves little time for discussion beyond the familiar figures like Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

“Fundamentally, what this bill is about is that Black history is American history, and we know that education is a great equalizer,” Lockman said. “We believe this legislation will bring equity, enhance diversity, allow our students to all feel included in the educational process, and also to know one another in ways that we think will certainly be constructive and productive.”

Republican Sen. David Lawson voted against the measure, questioning the meaning of the term “white supremacy” as used in the bill.

“It’s thrown around a lot, but I’d like a definition of white supremacy,” Lawson said.

“Oh, wow,” a surprised Lockman replied, before providing Lawson a dictionary definition of the term. “The belief that white people constitute a superior race and should therefore dominate society, typically to the exclusion or detriment of other racial and ethnic groups, in particular Black or Jewish people.”