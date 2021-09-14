Worker killed in accident at Three Mile Island

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

A man working at the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant outside Harrisburg died late last week.

TMI Unit 1 owner Exelon Generation said a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. Friday in an accident while unloading equipment from a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dauphin County officials identified the man as Michael Miller, 55, of Alabama. Spokesman Brett Hambright said Miller’s family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.