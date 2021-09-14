Worker killed in accident at Three Mile Island
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.
A man working at the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant outside Harrisburg died late last week.
TMI Unit 1 owner Exelon Generation said a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. Friday in an accident while unloading equipment from a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dauphin County officials identified the man as Michael Miller, 55, of Alabama. Spokesman Brett Hambright said Miller’s family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Miller was an employee of NAC International, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
In a report to the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Exelon noted the incident happened outside of the “Radiological Controlled Area” at the site.
In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened” by the death and that it sends “condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues.”
TMI Unit 1 shut down in September 2019.
TMI Unit 2, owned by a subsidiary of EnergySolutions, is the site of the country’s most serious nuclear accident at a commercial facility. It closed after the partial meltdown in 1979.
EnergySolutions contracts with Exelon for maintenance and surveillance activities.
