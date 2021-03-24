Community group created to advise TMI cleanup

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Communities surrounding the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear plant near Harrisburg now have a citizens committee to help guide decommissioning of the plant’s Unit 2 reactor, which partially melted down in 1979.

The Community Advisory Panel is made up of 15 people who represent the plant and its neighbors, including townships, school districts, first responders, nuclear planners and state historians.

Londonderry Township manager Steve Letavic will lead the group. He said they hope to make decommissioning plans more transparent.

“If people aren’t engaged and you’re not getting the right information out, then they have no other options than to jump to conclusions, or draw their own conclusions,” Letavic said.

Issues at the site include what will happen to radioactive waste.