Freight train hits cement truck at rail crossing in Middletown Twp., Bucks County

The crash is impacting service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 21, 2023
A freight train is seen in Bucks County

A freight train collided with a cement truck in Bucks County early Thursday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A crash on a Bucks County, Pennsylvania railroad is causing some trouble for commuters.

Dispatchers tell Action News that a freight train hit a cement truck around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Middletown Township.

The collision also started a brush fire around the train.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

It happened at the Big Oak Road and Township Line Road crossing, not far from SEPTA’s Woodbourne Station.

The crash is impacting service on SEPTA’s West Trenton Line. Check SEPTA’s system status for the latest information.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate