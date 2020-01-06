Three Mile Island wants to end siren tests, radiation monitoring as part of reduced emergency planning role

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

A local watchdog group is asking for a public hearing on a request by the owner of Three Mile Island to downsize its role in planning and supporting local response to an emergency at the nuclear plant.

TMI owner Exelon has asked for an exemption from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission allowing it to significantly scale back its involvement in emergency planning in early 2021.

If the request is granted, the 10-mile evacuation zone surrounding TMI would cease to exist, off-site radiation monitoring would end, as would regular testing of sirens to warn the public of an accident. Exelon also would reduce its financial contribution toward local planning and response.

Exelon says the requested changes reflect lower risk now that TMI is no longer a working nuclear power plant. Going forward, the main risk involves fuel rods which were removed from the reactor and transferred to a cooling pool soon after the plant permanently shut down in September.

Exelon, in a written response to questions from PennLive, said the requested changes are “based upon extensive analysis of public safety with all fuel safely stored in the pool. Results showed an extremely low probability of a radiological event impacting public safety.”

The Three Mile Island Alert watchdog organization objects to the request and has asked for a hearing.

“They are asking to withdraw to the fence line,” Eric Epstein of TMI Alert says of Exelon’s involvement with outside responders. “We believe the hazard is clear and present and we should have a robust emergency plan in place.”

In a recent letter to the NRC, the Federal Emergency Management Agency also raised concerns about the request.

If granted, the changes would take effect in January 2021 — 488 days after the shutdown of TMI. That’s how many days Exelon expects it will take for the fuel rods to cool to a point there no longer is a threat of a fire that would require help from outside agencies, such as local fire companies and ambulance crews.

In its letter, FEMA says some local responders “expressed concern that local jurisdictions will face increased burden associated with emergency response and preparedness if staffing, insurance, qualifications, and training requirements are reduced.”

“These stakeholders requested that [emergency preparedness] funding be maintained at current levels,” the letter says.

The last day of operation for TMI, located about 12 miles south of Harrisburg on the Susquehanna River, came on Sept. 20, 2019.

Within a week, the fuel rods had been removed from the reactor and placed in a cooling pool — one of the riskiest tasks in shutting down a nuclear power plant. The cooling pool is about 40 feet deep, roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool and housed in a building, according to NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan.