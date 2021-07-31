Wolf wants lawmakers to extend opioid emergency declaration

The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth’s opioid addiction crisis.

In a letter to the General Assembly, Tom Wolf said he plans an Aug. 5 renewal of the disaster emergency declaration first issued in January 2018. He asked lawmakers “to consider returning” to extend the declaration by Aug. 26 “to allow for a renewal of our collective efforts in this space and a continuation of this vital work.”

The governor can no longer unilaterally extend the 90-day disaster emergency declaration, something he had done more than a dozen times, following voters’ approval in May of a state constitutional amendment curbing the emergency powers of a governor in Pennsylvania.

Emergency declarations now end after 21 days and lawmakers have sole authority to extend or end them at any time with a simple majority vote. Governors could previously issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend them without limit, and a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers was required to end such declarations.