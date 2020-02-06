Wolf pushes back on Trump’s State of the Union criticism: ‘There was some posturing going on there’

Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday responded to criticism he received from President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

About 30 minutes into ​the speech, the president identified a mother and daughter from Philadelphia who were sitting in the audience, and said the mother would do anything to help her daughter’s future.

“But last year that future was put further out of reach, when Pennsylvania’s governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice to 50,000 children,” Trump said.

At issue is a bill that would have expanded tax credits that pay for tuition at private schools.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Wolf dismissed Trump’s criticism.

“Yeah, come on. I mean, I understand he was trying to make a — score some points,” Wolf said. “There was some posturing going on there.”

Wolf defended his record, saying he approved increases for private school tuition tax credits, including a $25 million increase to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in a budget deal passed in the summer of 2019.