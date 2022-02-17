Wolf renews higher-ed scholarship idea, amid worker shortage

Two years after he first proposed it, Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to engage the Legislature anew in his bid to start a major new scholarship program for college students in Pennsylvania, but on Tuesday said the idea has new urgency because of difficulties in finding workers across industries.

The time is right, Wolf said in an interview, because the state is in a strong financial position, and because of growing demand for workers, including college graduates.

Wolf’s proposal two years ago came just before the pandemic, which then dominated activity in the state Capitol and drowned out just about everything else.

But, by just about every measure there is, Pennsylvania is still ranked at the bottom among states in the level of state aid for higher education, size of student debt and affordability of its colleges.