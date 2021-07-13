Wolf celebrates new Pa. law allowing student athletes to be compensated

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre), and various student athletes gathered at Penn State University Monday to celebrate the signing of a bill that allows student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

The bill, which Wolf signed on July 1, comes on the heels of a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that said the NCAA could not bar education-related payments to students.

Penn State University President Eric J. Barron thanked state lawmakers for working to quickly pass the new law.

“[It] will protect the integrity of the game and will provide our student athletes with much-deserved opportunities to financially benefit from their hard work,” said Barron.

Barron and Wolf also said the bill would help universities like Penn State avoid a competitive disadvantage. Twenty-three other states have similar laws now on the books. Some, like Pennsylvania’s, went into effect immediately. Others, like New Jersey’s, will go into effect at a later date.