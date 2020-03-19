With doors shuttered, performers, museums and zoos are forced to go digital

Eric Jaffe is a drag performer who has a regular gig every Saturday morning performing during brunch at the Punch Line, a comedy venue in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

“Most of my drag is around comedic parody songs,” said Jaffe. “Sort of like if Weird Al [Yankovic] was a big, weird drag queen.”

But last Friday, the day before Jaffe’s weekend drag brunch, all theaters across Pennsylvania were shuttered for fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus. So Jaffe immediately created a quarantine version of drag brunch, inviting an online audience to join them in their home via Facebook Live for brunch.

With his fiancé and their cat Morgan, the Jaffe show featured the baking of a quiche, parodies of show tunes, an animal balloon demonstration, and lots of orange juice and champagne — all while moving through different rooms of their apartment.

“It was fun, almost a Mr. Rogers sort of thing,” they said.

After a final number – a cover of Lizzo’s “Juice” (“Blame it on my juice,” sang Jaffe, pointing to their mimosa) – they ended the roughly 80-minute Facebook Live performance with a plea for donations to the Philadelphia Performing Artist’s Emergency Fund, a GoFundMe campaign for drag and cabaret performers.

After the stream ended, Jaffe discovered many other performers had the same idea to take what they normally do onstage and re-tool it for home, where they have sheltered in place, and make it available on Facebook Live. So Jaffe now updates their Facebook page with a daily list of other performers, listed by hour, becoming an ad hoc, virtual festival of online cabaret. There are about 25 performances (and growing) scheduled every day until the end of the week.

“As queer people, our community is more than just our friends. The people on these lists mean the world to me. They are my family,” said Jaffe. “We have to look out for each other. This is a way of doing that. It’s more than getting on and performing. It’s getting on and checking in with each other and seeing how people are doing.”