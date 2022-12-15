Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute.

Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41.

For Thursday, a developing storm looks to bring a soaking rain to the area. It may start as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and some light snow near I-95, especially north and west. Then it looks to change to a chilly rain for most of our area.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for the Poconos for the potential of more than six inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for I-95 and the NW suburbs from 5 a.m. Thursday until noon.

The high is 43. The overnight low stays well above freezing as heavy rain continues overnight.

For Friday, the forecast looks damp and breezy with rain tapering to mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 49.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high of 45. Wind chill values will be in the 30s. And we can expect a chilly end to the weekend with lots of sun, and a high of 39 on Sunday.