This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The builder of New Jersey’s first planned offshore wind farm rejected renewed attacks by some Shore residents who fear that the sight of turbines on the horizon will keep tourists away, damage the coastal economy and erode property values.

Officials for the Ocean Wind 1 wind farm off Atlantic City and Ocean City said the turbines, due to be built between 15 and 27 miles offshore, will only be visible from the coastline on the clearest days, and that they have no evidence from overseas wind farms of any negative impact on tourism or property prices.

There is some evidence that wind farms actually stimulate tourism by people who want to see a forest of giant turbines up close, officials said. And the new turbines are expected to create reef-like conditions that will attract fish, offering new opportunities for recreational fishing.

“In all of our experience over the last thirty years, we have not seen a negative impact on tourism or property values in the communities that can see our wind farms,” said Maddy Urbish, head of government affairs and policy in New Jersey for Ørsted, the Danish offshore wind developer that owns 75% of the project. “Our evaluations show that visibility for the Ocean Wind project is going to be really limited, and only on the clearest day.”

The other 25% of the project is owned by the Newark-based energy company PSEG.

Staunch opponents

Urbish and eight other project officials spoke at an “open house” on Saturday to take questions from the public about the plan in Ocean City, where one of two electric lines from the new wind farm is due to bring power ashore, and where some residents and property owners remain staunchly opposed to the project despite the company’s assurances.

“Every single one of my renters who I’ve asked about this is horrified, and does not want to see this, and neither do I,” said Cathy Ingham, who has owned a rental house in Ocean City since 2004. “What’s going to happen to my property value? What’s going to happen to tourism?”

Richard Grist, real estate manager for the project, said that in Britain, which now has thousands of wind turbines offshore, there’s no evidence that they have impacted the value of coastal property, or deterred people from visiting coastal resorts. “There’s no impact on tourism that’s been seen in the UK,” he said.

To protect the tourist trade, construction won’t take place during the summer season, officials said. A power cable from the wind farm will be buried 50 feet below the dunes at Ocean City and laid 6 to 8 feet below the ocean floor before it comes ashore.

Officials also pledged to protect wildlife. Construction will halt if the North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered species, is seen nearby, and surveys are being done on the migration path of the red knot, an imperiled shorebird, despite signs that most of the birds migrate closer to the shore than where the turbines will be built.