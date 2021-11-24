Stages around the country went dark as the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020. Many of those venues are finally getting help from the federal Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program. More than $30 million will help live venues in Delaware as part of the Save our Stages Act approved by Congress earlier this year.

In downtown Wilmington, the pandemic shutdown meant no more concerts at the historic Queen Theatre.

After languishing in disrepair since closing in 1959, the Queen was resurrected via a $25 million refurbishment, reopening under a lease deal with World Café Live in 2011. Live Nation took over operations at the venue in 2017, but when the doors were shuttered again in 2020, Live Nation left.

Now the building is back open and hosting concerts once again under the newly formed entertainment division of major Wilmington developers the Buccini/Pollin Group.

“We decided we were just going to sort of get down and dirty and gritty here and survive,” said Chris Buccini, BPG co-president. “We actually reopened in August of 2020. We’ve been one of the only theaters in America open that long.”