Anna Harootunian has been receiving treatment at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington since she was 18 months old. After being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, she’s missed numerous experiences other kids often take for granted.

“Almost three years ago, I had a major orthopedic surgery, six surgeries all at once,” she said. “It took me out of school for the entire year last year. So I missed my whole junior high school due to my big surgery.”

In the midst of her recovery, she was able to attend her school’s prom, and felt fortunate to experience that teenager’s rite of passage. But going to prom with a disability came with some worrying emotions, too.

“I’m one of the very few kids there with a disability, and you do worry about looking different,” she said. “If you have accommodations, is it going to be okay, like the place and stuff.”