Wilmington Jumpstart grads to transform city properties into affordable housing

Wilmington’s Jumpstart program offers real estate development training to city residents and connects participants with real estate professionals who can offer advice and network connections.

The program designed to help redevelop parts of the city that have been left vacant in recent years has a new perk.

On Thursday, members of Wilmington City Council passed a measure that would give seven vacant properties on the city’s west side to graduates of the Jumpstart program. The goal is to help residents of the neighborhoods where these homes are located become redevelopers within the community.

“This is the dream that the community is doing for itself,” said Councilman Chris Johnson. “I was just excited because this is where it begins. People want to know what the plan of council is and what [the] council president’s vision for the city is and what we’re working on, this is it.”