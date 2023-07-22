Wilmington’s Christina Cultural Arts Center is one of more than two dozen community centers getting a share of $65 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money was awarded earlier this year to groups that provide education, social services, and career opportunities to underrepresented communities.

The 78-year-old arts group headquartered on North Market Street in downtown Wilmington will use its $4.5 million in new funding to expand its mission. For decades, the group has worked to conserve cultural legacy, particularly African-American culture, and to empower marginalized communities via arts education by providing affordable art classes, instruction, career pathways, paid internships, gallery exhibitions, and live performances.

CCACs origin goes back to when Swedish and Polish immigrants first came to America, where the groups’ founders discovered that the working-class had a strong interest in the arts.

“The indigenous community, which was then on the East Side, really liked the arts,” said CCACs executive director James Ray Rhodes. “They like dancing and pottery classes. They like music, they like karate. So they just found that the students in that community loved the arts.”

Ever since, it has grown exponentially from serving a class of just a few to today serving about 3,000 students per year. While limited funding and resources have hindered its ability to assist new families, the influx of grant money will help the center increase its reach.

Rhodes said the money will be used to purchase a new building to provide additional services and to renovate the current building.

“We’re looking to purchase another facility to expand, and we’re also looking to renovate this facility to include those amenities where students can take pottery classes, they can take drawing classes, they can take art classes,” he said.

Staying in the Wilmington area is key since their main goal is to help the underserved communities.

“The trend that we’re finding is that a lot of families have students, parents, and adults who want to get into these classes to really improve their quality of life, but they can’t afford it. So low income is definitely a barrier to access,” Rhodes said.