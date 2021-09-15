WHYY union votes to approve its first contract

Unionized reporters and content creators at WHYY voted overwhelmingly in favor of their first contract with the public radio and TV broadcaster on Monday.

The vote was 71-2, with one member not voting. The three-year agreement covers 74 reporters, editors, producers, hosts, marketing specialists, and other staff, and includes employees who work at WHYY-TV, WHYY-FM radio, WHYY.org, PlanPhilly, and Billy Penn. They organized in October 2019 as a unit of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The contract sets minimum salaries by employee category, scales pay to seniority, and equalizes pay for workers with similar duties, union representatives said. It provides wage hikes of at least 2%, with more than half the employees receiving increases of at least 5%, they said.

Standardizing and increasing salaries was a priority for union negotiators, who said stagnant pay has contributed to 20 members leaving WHYY for jobs elsewhere since the start of the pandemic.

“With this contract, it’s an entirely new reality,” said health reporter Nina Feldman, a member of the union negotiating team. “There’s a guaranteed scaffolding that people can work their way up on. When you’re a young journalist, and you say, `What’s the future hold for me here at WHYY?’ you can look at that union wage scale and have a projected sense of a path forward.”

WHYY CEO William Marrazzo said the company recognized that WHYY’s relatively small size had provided few opportunities for promotions and pay hikes.

“This contract now provides, for the first time, wage growth tied to years of service, which I think is a real big improvement and will go some way, if not a very long way, to continuing to improve our retention of the best and brightest we are lucky enough to recruit into WHYY,” Marrazzo said.

The contract also grants six weeks of parental leave and formalizes the comp time policy, which the union says had been applied inconsistently. While not a negotiated issue, the company has delayed a required hybrid return to the office until October.