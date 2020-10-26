What Pa. pollsters got wrong in 2016, and why 2020 might be different

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Just one week away from Nov. 3, an average of polls of Pennsylvania voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading incumbent President Donald Trump by five percentage points.

Around this time four years ago, those same polls had Hillary Clinton favored over Trump in the commonwealth. Some surveys even had her winning by double digits. So now, many Pennsylvanians are wondering: Can we trust the polls in 2020?

Just three days before Election Day in 2016, Muhlenberg College poll numbers showed Hillary Clinton holding a six point lead in Pennsylvania. Ultimately, Donald Trump would win the state by less than 1%.

How does Christopher Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, account for that six-point swing? He said 2016 models didn’t account for educational attainment — and how much it can predict candidate preferences.

“What we saw was more voter turnout among those without college degrees compared to previous races,” Borick said. “That’s important because there’s a widening gap between how people with college degrees and without college degrees vote.”

People with college degrees tend to skew Democratic, which “wasn’t accounted for in a number of polling methodologies in 2016, especially in swing states and including our poll at Muhlenberg,” he explained.

Borick noted the methodology did accurately predict Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey would win his 2016 Senate race by one point.