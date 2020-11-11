West Philly voters want Biden to deliver on police reform, education and an ‘even’ playing field

Keisha Emile of West Philadelphia said she became emotional when Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave her victory speech last weekend.

“My daughter and I discussed it — a 16-year-old young girl in the Philadelphia school system,” Emile said. “Just to know it is possible for her.”

Harris offered a very specific thanks to Black women such as Emile.

I want to speak directly to the Black women in our country. Thank you. You are too often overlooked, and yet are asked time and again to step up and be the backbone of our democracy. We could not have done this without you. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 9, 2020

Beyond the inspiration of seeing Harris serve in the White House alongside President-elect Joe Biden, Emile said she wants to see improvements in education, criminal justice reform, and economic development over the next few years.

“We just want the playing field to be even for everyone,” Emile said.

For Jackie Owens of Southwest Philadelphia, Biden and Harris’ victory was a spiritual one. She said President Donald Trump embodies traits she does not endorse.

“I seen divisiveness and, and it was all spirits, the spirit of bullying, the spirit of evil, the spirit of manipulation, the spirit of suppression,” said Owens who described herself as a “60-something-year-old” who “never missed an election.” “So we’ve been praying, we’ve been praying against those spirits. And God heard us and he answered our prayer.”

In addition to being the first Black woman to enter the White House as an elected official, Harris, born to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica, is also the first South Asian-American to hold office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“When you see diversity at that level you can appreciate it more,” said Isa Shahid, president of Muslims 4 Humanity, a community nonprofit in Cobbs Creek. “It’s seen on a global platform.”

He said his organization registered more than 2,300 voters with a focus on Black men, Muslims, and young people.

M4H’s effort is one of the many around the state and the country that is likely to have helped secure a historic victory for Biden and Harris. The two managed to win Pennsylvania with nearly 3.4 million out of nearly 7 million votes — so far.

According to exit polls, much of those votes came thanks to overwhelming support from non-white voters, particularly Black voters. Some exit polls show the Biden/Harris ticket won with more than 90% of the Black vote in Pennsylvania.