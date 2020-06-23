Donate

‘We’re considered essential’: Postal workers rally in Philly for COVID-19 stimulus aid

American Postal Workers union local 89

The American Postal Workers union local 89 protested in Old City, demanding the postal service be fully funded. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

About 50 people, many of them postal workers, rallied at the historic post office on Market Street in Old City,

Protesters chanted “US mail, not for sale!” at a protest march to Pa. Senator Pat Toomey’s office in Philadelphia demanding the full funding of the postal service Tuesday. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia Tuesday morning to demand the U.S. Senate pass a stimulus package that includes $25 billion for the United State Postal Service.

“We’re disrespected by Trump and the government,” said Nick Casselli, president of the local American Postal Workers union (APW). “We’re considered essential workers, risking our lives every day, and Trump won’t give us a dime to give us funding and keep it alive.”

Philly Councilmember Kendra Brooks
Philly Councilmember Kendra Brooks joined postal workers in demanding funding of essential services, saying many like her mother depend on USPS to deliver medicines. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the USPS’ bottom line, President Trump has threatened to withhold COVID-19 stimulus money from the agency to force it to quadruple the rates it charges large customers like Amazon. Trump has publicly disputed with Amazon’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

Protesters called out to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey specifically to support the USPS stimulus, asking a caravan of motorists to drive between the Ben Franklin Post Office and Toomey’s office a few blocks away at 2nd and Chestnut streets.

Nick Casselli, APWU local 89 president
“We risked our lives everyday since this pandemic started,” said Nick Casselli, APWU local 89 president, calling on government officials to fully fund the postal service. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Casselli believes the USPS is being groomed for private takeover, something many conservatives have championed for years.

“[Trump] wants to privatize the postal service, and this is one of his mad methods to do it,” he said. “We’re the number one rated customer service government agency in the country, and he’s going to allow us to go bankrupt.”

According to the Pew Research Center, the Postal Service has operated at an annual deficit since 2007, in large part because of a Congressional requirement that the agency prepay retirement benefits for its workers.

Kempis “Ghani” Songster, formerly incarcerated, talks about the importance of funding the postal service for people who are incarcerated to communicate with their families. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

It also has one of the most diverse workforces of any government agency, with more than 40% people of color (about a quarter African American).

Retired letter carrier Joe Piette, of Upper Darby, came to support the action. He believes the USPS is too essential to privatize.

The American Postal Workers union local 89 and other labor supporters protested in Old City demanding the postal service be fully funded. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“The Postal Service gives everyone the same wages according to position. Doesn’t matter what gender or race you are,” he said. “That’s very different from society in general.”

