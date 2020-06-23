About 50 people, many of them postal workers, rallied at the historic post office on Market Street in Old City,

Philadelphia Tuesday morning to demand the U.S. Senate pass a stimulus package that includes $25 billion for the United State Postal Service.

“We’re disrespected by Trump and the government,” said Nick Casselli, president of the local American Postal Workers union (APW). “We’re considered essential workers, risking our lives every day, and Trump won’t give us a dime to give us funding and keep it alive.”

As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the USPS’ bottom line, President Trump has threatened to withhold COVID-19 stimulus money from the agency to force it to quadruple the rates it charges large customers like Amazon. Trump has publicly disputed with Amazon’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

Protesters called out to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey specifically to support the USPS stimulus, asking a caravan of motorists to drive between the Ben Franklin Post Office and Toomey’s office a few blocks away at 2nd and Chestnut streets.

Casselli believes the USPS is being groomed for private takeover, something many conservatives have championed for years.

“[Trump] wants to privatize the postal service, and this is one of his mad methods to do it,” he said. “We’re the number one rated customer service government agency in the country, and he’s going to allow us to go bankrupt.”