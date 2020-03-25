Watch: New Jersey officials hold daily press briefing on coronavirus outbreak
To date there are 4,402 cases in New Jersey, and 62 reported COVID-19 related fatalities.
New Jersey is expanding its drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state. Essex County officials say a drive-thru testing center will be opening Thursday in Newark’s Weequahic Park.
A drive-thru facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.