Coronavirus update: Philadelphia reports first COVID-19 death

To date, there are 1,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 3,675 in New Jersey, and 115 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 342 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 11, New Jersey 44, and Delaware still has no reported COVID-19 related fatalities.

Philadelphia reports first COVID-19 death

Philadelphia officials reported the city’s first COVID-19 related fatality.

“The unfortunate reality is there will likely be more deaths as the number of cases grows,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, adding the death highlights the need for people to follow stay-at-home orders.

Deeply saddened to report the first death of a Philadelphia resident related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of this person. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 25, 2020

Health Commissioner Tom Farley said the man who was in his 50s had an underlying health condition. The city did not release additional information to respect the patient’s privacy, according to Farley.

He reported an additional 93 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the city’s tally to 342.

Farley said people ages 20 through 39 make up roughly 48% of the cases. Twelve of the coronavirus patients are under the age of 20. People ages 40 through 59 make up 85 of the cases. Seniors over 60 make up the remaining 82 cases.

Health care workers account for 37 cases.

“We can’t save everyone, we want to save as many people as possible, which is why we’re taking all the steps we can to try and slow the spread of this infection,” Farley said.

In addition to existing social distancing recommendations, Farley asked people who had recently visited the New York City metro area to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kenney extended the closure of nonessential government operations through April 6, in line with the governor’s order.

PA is acting to enable retired health care professionals to assist with the COVID-19 response by waiving certain licensing regulation. These new regulation suspensions increase the number of available and qualified health care practitioners in PA. https://t.co/ve0sTTwZKf pic.twitter.com/pC75TQCVl4 — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) March 25, 2020

Pa. reports 276 new cases; Wolf expands stay-at-home order

Pennsylvania reported an additional 276 COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 cases. An additional four fatalities were confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll to 11.

Cases have been reported in 44 counties, up from 40 on Tuesday.

Gov. Tom Wolf has expanded his stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties to slow the spread of the virus. The stay-at-home order now encompasses 10 counties.