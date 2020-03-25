Coronavirus update: Philadelphia reports first COVID-19 death
Updated 1:54 p.m.
To date, there are 1,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 3,675 in New Jersey, and 115 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 342 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 11, New Jersey 44, and Delaware still has no reported COVID-19 related fatalities.
Philadelphia reports first COVID-19 death
Philadelphia officials reported the city’s first COVID-19 related fatality.
“The unfortunate reality is there will likely be more deaths as the number of cases grows,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, adding the death highlights the need for people to follow stay-at-home orders.
Deeply saddened to report the first death of a Philadelphia resident related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of this person.

— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 25, 2020
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 25, 2020
Health Commissioner Tom Farley said the man who was in his 50s had an underlying health condition. The city did not release additional information to respect the patient’s privacy, according to Farley.
He reported an additional 93 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the city’s tally to 342.
Farley said people ages 20 through 39 make up roughly 48% of the cases. Twelve of the coronavirus patients are under the age of 20. People ages 40 through 59 make up 85 of the cases. Seniors over 60 make up the remaining 82 cases.
Health care workers account for 37 cases.
“We can’t save everyone, we want to save as many people as possible, which is why we’re taking all the steps we can to try and slow the spread of this infection,” Farley said.
In addition to existing social distancing recommendations, Farley asked people who had recently visited the New York City metro area to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Kenney extended the closure of nonessential government operations through April 6, in line with the governor’s order.
PA is acting to enable retired health care professionals to assist with the COVID-19 response by waiving certain licensing regulation. These new regulation suspensions increase the number of available and qualified health care practitioners in PA.

— PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) March 25, 2020
— PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) March 25, 2020
Pa. reports 276 new cases; Wolf expands stay-at-home order
Pennsylvania reported an additional 276 COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 cases. An additional four fatalities were confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll to 11.
Cases have been reported in 44 counties, up from 40 on Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf has expanded his stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties to slow the spread of the virus. The stay-at-home order now encompasses 10 counties.
First Delaware County deaths
Delaware County reported its first two COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 11. Both patients — one man and one woman — were in their mid-80s and hospitalized at the time of their deaths.
County officials said the 86-year old woman had been living in the Rosewood Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Broomall. They did not release the municipality where the 85-year old man lived citing the family’s privacy.
Delaware River bridges go cashless
With 1,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths, Pennsylvania leaders continue efforts to reduce human interactions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Starting Thursday at 6 a.m., all Delaware River Bridges will go cashless, joining the Pennsylvania Turnpike, New Jersey Turnpike and DelDOT.
DRPA bridges temporarily go cashless in response to COVID-19. The all-electronic tolling begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday, 3/26 until further notice. All motorists (E-ZPass & Cash) will be directed to drive through E-ZPass lanes.

— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) March 25, 2020
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/0GZx3UNO7X pic.twitter.com/lAKzmhu99g
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) March 25, 2020
Drivers traveling over the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry Bridges should go through the E-ZPass lanes — even if they don’t have an electronic account.
For those without E-ZPass who normally pay cash, tolls will take a photo of their car’s license plate and a bill will be mailed to the owner.
Today I’m updating my Stay at Home Order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties. Residents must stay home except for essential travel, like:
✅ Tasks essential to health and safety
✅ Picking up supplies
✅ Work at life-sustaining businesses
Details: https://t.co/vruI34s7cH pic.twitter.com/fOqT8awIo3
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 25, 2020
State troopers warning businesses that ignore orders to close
The Pennsylvania State Police issued 17 warnings across the state to non-life sustaining businesses that remained open despite orders to close their doors. That’s compared to the 27 warnings troopers gave out Monday when they began to enforce the mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Local police and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board are among those that can enforce the governor’s orders.
Pa. looks to bring back retired health care workers
On Wednesday, the Department of State loosened some licensing requirements for retired health care workers in an effort to ramp up the workforce needed to treat patients during the pandemic.
Among the changes, retired workers can reactivate their state Board of Medicine licenses if it’s been less than four years since they’ve used them. Reactivation fees will be suspended and workers will not be required to fulfill the usual continuing education requirements.
These licenses will be active through the end of the year.
“This action will allow people with inactive or retired licenses in good standing to reactivate their licenses and immediately lend their assistance in this challenging time,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “We thank these retirees for their willingness to serve.”
Last week, the state loosened licensing requirements to make it easier for some 14,000 nurse practitioners to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Roughly 10% of the state’s cases have required hospitalization, said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine on Tuesday, and the state has even considered hotels as a place to let patients recover from the illness to make room for sicker patients.
WHYY’s Liz Tung contributed to this story.