Hahnemann building’s owner stymies city’s bid to lease it for COVID-19 cases

As hospital systems across the region brace themselves for what is predicted to be a surge in patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, the City of Philadelphia has been looking for sites where it could house overflow patients.

Perhaps the most obvious choice is the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital, whose 496-bed capacity would make an enormous difference in the city’s ability to absorb patients in need. The safety-net hospital shut its doors last summer when its owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System, declared bankruptcy.

But at the city’s daily COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Managing Director Brian Abernathy said negotiations with the building’s owner, investment banker Joel Freedman, are not going well.

“Mr. Freedman was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital,” Abernathy said.

At first, Abernathy said, Freedman tried to get the city to buy the property, which it could not afford. Then the offer was scaled to a year’s lease, and finally a six-month lease. Still, Abernathy called the price point “unreasonable.”

“I think he is looking at how to turn an asset that is earning no revenue into an asset that earns some revenue, and isn’t actually particularly thinking through what the impacts are on public health,” Abernathy said of Freedman. “I think he’s looking at this as a business transaction rather than providing an imminent and important aid to the city and our residents.”

Notably, Hahnemann’s real estate was parsed out into a separate company, Broad Street Healthcare Properties, also owned by Freedman, and not included in Philadelphia Academic Health System’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition. That move caused widespread speculation that Freedman was planning to sell the building, located at the desirable corner of Broad and Vine streets, to developers.

A representative for Freedman confirmed that the building does have an interested buyer, and said that was one of the reasons why Broad Street Healthcare couldn’t just give the city the building to use.

“We’re offering this facility because of the public benefit in a health crisis, but it comes at the cost to the property owner,” said representative Sam Singer.

He did not say how much it would take to simply offer the hospital at cost.

Freedman offered the building to the city for $70 per bed per night — that’s just over $1million per month. Singer said that was well below market value, and drew the comparison to St. Vincent Hospital in Los Angeles, which that city is using in a similar fashion. There, the city is paying $236 per night per bed, for a total of $2.6 million each month, he said.

“What we want is the city to step up to the plate and take a look at how thoughtful and reasonable the offer we’re making to them is ,” said Singer, who added he wished the city would take some initiative and give the company real feedback on the proposals it had put forward.

Hahnemann’s main building was valued at $32,480,000 in 2018 by the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney accused Freedman of “jacking up monthly prices.”

“People will take advantage of this, trying to make a buck out of this, and I think again it’s sad,” Kenney said. “This is probably the biggest health crisis in our generation, and they should act accordingly.”

Hahnemann no longer has the beds or medical equipment it did when it was a functioning hospital — all that was auctioned off as a part of the hospital’s bankruptcy. But Thomas Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, said the space could prove useful, if not for treatment of severe cases, then for the potential isolation of those people who may have mild symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In response to the revelations that negotiations were going poorly, City Councilmember Helen Gym called for the city to seize the property.

“Eminent Domain was created for situations like #Hahnemann,” Gym wrote on Twitter. “This is a public health emergency and Philly is the largest city in the nation WITHOUT a public hospital. We cannot allow unconscionable greed to get in the way of saving lives. Eminent domain this property.”