Coronavirus update: Delaware parks remove basketball rims to force social distancing
Delaware has 115 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday evening. Eleven individuals are hospitalized and five are critically ill.
With community spread now occurring in the state, Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said she’s concerned about people not doing enough to stay separate from other people.
“It’s challenging in many ways, but really, really important for people to be doing everything they can to stay away from other people and very importantly, stay at home when you’re sick,” Rattay said in a webcast Q&A session Wednesday morning. “As we look at our cases, we’re seeing a lot of people who aren’t abiding by that.”
Rattay said everyone should act as if they have the virus, and treat everyone you meet as if they have the virus.
New Castle County officials took action to force social distancing at county parks and playgrounds. While both county and state parks have remained open for residents to get fresh air and exercise, those using parks have been told to maintain a six-foot buffer from other people.
Because pick-up basketball games were happening in violation of that distancing order, county officials removed the basketball rims at the county’s regional parks on Tuesday. Workers also put up fences to block access to playgrounds where children were coming in close contact.
“Our one goal is public safety. Please continue to use our parks for walking, jogging, bike riding and other activities consistent with the public health guidance we are all receiving,” County Executive Matt Meyer said. “Our county can and will continue to do everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Meyer encouraged residents to still use the hiking and biking trails, jogging paths and other park activities while social distancing.
Coronavirus case at DAFB
On Tuesday, officials at Dover Air Force Base announced that someone on the base tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently in isolation on the base. Public health officials are working to trace that person’s recent activity to determine the possibility of spreading the virus to others.
“We are carefully monitoring this situation and making appropriate notifications,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The health and safety of Team Dover continues to be the top priority and leadership from Dover AFB is committed to working closely with local agencies to mitigate further spread of the virus.”
DAFB issued a shelter-in-place order for the base Tuesday morning.
‘This is not forever’
DPH Director Karyl Rattay said it’s understandable to be stressed under these circumstances.
“We have to do all that we can as a human race, as a group of Delawareans to help support each other in making the right decisions,” Rattay said.
Rattay’s webcast Wednesday morning also featured Brandywine Counseling CEO Lynn Morrison who offered advice on coping with the stress.
“It’s difficult, but we know — and I think we’ve heard — how important that is,” she said. “We have to remember that we’re doing something good. As difficult as it might be to have that social distancing or isolation, we need to remember that we’re actually doing a really good thing for the people we care about.”
Morrison recommended a daily routine of activities including exercise and meditation. She said in the midst of the anxiety and fear in this rapidly changing situation, it’s important to see light at the end of the tunnel.
“Stay as positive as you possibly can,” she said. “This is not forever, this will be different eventually. Be positive.”
While there is a call for social distancing, Morrison said that doesn’t mean complete isolation. She said it’s important to call your friends and family, reach out on social media or through online video chats to keep connecting with people.
“Depression can sneak up on you. It’s so important to stay connected,” Morrison said.