Delaware has 115 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday evening. Eleven individuals are hospitalized and five are critically ill.

With community spread now occurring in the state, Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said she’s concerned about people not doing enough to stay separate from other people.

“It’s challenging in many ways, but really, really important for people to be doing everything they can to stay away from other people and very importantly, stay at home when you’re sick,” Rattay said in a webcast Q&A session Wednesday morning. “As we look at our cases, we’re seeing a lot of people who aren’t abiding by that.”

Rattay said everyone should act as if they have the virus, and treat everyone you meet as if they have the virus.

New Castle County officials took action to force social distancing at county parks and playgrounds. While both county and state parks have remained open for residents to get fresh air and exercise, those using parks have been told to maintain a six-foot buffer from other people.

Because pick-up basketball games were happening in violation of that distancing order, county officials removed the basketball rims at the county’s regional parks on Tuesday. Workers also put up fences to block access to playgrounds where children were coming in close contact.