In a historic vote Wednesday, the House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump.

The vote would make Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the articles of impeachment beginning at 9 a.m. with a vote to follow later in the day.

The House is considering two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against the president. The articles are expected to be approved along party lines.

Democrats have charged Trump with using his office for personal, political gain when he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden along with Biden’s son, Hunter.