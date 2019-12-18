At 9 a.m.: Full House of Representatives set to debate impeachment charges

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch live at 9 a.m.

Watch/Listen: House votes on the articles of impeachment against Trump

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

In a historic vote Wednesday, the House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump.

The vote would make Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the articles of impeachment beginning at 9 a.m. with a vote to follow later in the day.

The House is considering two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – against the president. The articles are expected to be approved along party lines.

Democrats have charged Trump with using his office for personal, political gain when he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate 2020 presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden along with Biden’s son, Hunter.

