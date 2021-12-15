The newest rule is yet another effort to crack down on what Madden has time and time again called “soft corruption” in Delaware County.

“That’s really why we took this action, is to ensure that contributions made, while we can’t really ban them given the challenges of it and given the legality of it in the aftermath of Citizens United, we’re at least making sure that they are … disclosed by the vendors to the public, so that the public can really decide are those contributions potentially impacting the votes of council,” Madden said.

He acknowledged that it will be hard to make the ordinance effective without “unintended consequences” — which is why, he said, it was structured in a way that “doesn’t put the burden on the county for policing” such matters.

Council member Christine Reuther was alone in voting against the ordinance, which passed 4-1 this month. In a Facebook statement, she said she holds a more “pessimistic view of unintended consequences than her colleagues.” Pointing to her experience as a lawyer, Reuther said “poorly constructed laws” can have unforeseen repercussions that outweigh the initial damage.

“It doesn’t give as much visibility as I think the rest of council thinks it does,” Reuther said of the new ordinance in an interview with WHYY News. She added that it may actually create more work for the county and constantly put the County Council in the position of trying to determine whether failure to file a compliant disclosure statement warrants the termination of a contract.

Ultimately, Reuther said, she is worried that the ordinance could deter bidders from reaching out to the county to begin with.

“My concern is that we’re asking people to report information that they don’t collect in the ordinary course — and the response might be that people choose not to do it. And we will lose access to qualified service providers, contractors, providers of goods, for that reason,” Reuther said.