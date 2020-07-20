Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Back-to-school shopping season. Any other year, we’d know exactly what that meant.

This year? It may be 2020, but it’s hard to bring that back-to-school picture into really sharp focus.

Piara Biggs, for instance, would typically scope out the local department stores in Wilmington with her mom to prep for another year of out-of-state college dorm life. In addition to notebooks and pens, the incoming senior at Middlebury College in Vermont would be keeping an eye out for items that could personalize and spruce up her living space.

Not this year. Biggs knows she’ll be returning to campus, but it comes with a caveat — a spike in coronavirus cases could upend the school year, again.

“The school suggested that we bring fewer items in case we need to leave campus quickly,” Biggs said. “I’ll definitely need to shop a little bit less, like try to restrict myself to the essentials.”

Advice like that, and Biggs’ plans to pack and buy only what can fit in her car, are the stuff of retailers’ nightmares. The back-to-school shopping season is one of the busiest for the industry, historically second only to the winter holidays.

What the season ends up looking like is anyone’s guess. For now, we have some national surveys of parents.

Deloitte’s back-to-school queries to parents found that spending will remain largely flat compared to last year. Projections for spending on younger children and high schoolers stand at $529 per household. For the college-bound, average spending is expected to hover at $1,345.

Meanwhile, similar surveys by the National Retail Federation project record spending for K-12 students — almost $800 — and just over $1,000 for college students.

This week, plenty of parents laughed politely behind their face masks at the very idea of school shopping.

East Norriton parent Nicole Scott, who has second and fourth graders enrolled in Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools, said she’s trying to enjoy the summer for now.

“I’m choosing to not get sucked into that until we have an actual plan in hand and can have something to discuss,” Scott said.

The National Retail Federation surveys found that only 10% of parents had received school supply lists.

Zhanna Riloff, mother of soon-to-be fifth and seventh graders in the Lower Merion School District, is not among that 10%. She doesn’t even know what the school year will look like.

“It’s usually a few hundred dollars when you go back-to-school shopping just for supplies, not even clothing and sneakers and all that,” Riloff said. “I definitely don’t want to spend for items that we might not be able to return if everything shuts down again.”