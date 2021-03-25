While Pennsylvania has relaxed restrictions on restaurants, casinos, gyms, and other gathering places, the city of Philadelphia will not follow suit right away as a rise in COVID-19 cases means we’re not quite out of the woods yet. But venues and eateries continue to provide creative ways to reach audiences and patrons, with virtual events and creative rethinking of many of our entertainment choices.

Composer, violinist, conductor, champion fencer, and colonel in Europe’s first all-Black regiment, Joseph Bologne de Chevalier Saint-Georges is among history’s hidden figures. The Guadeloupe-born prodigy, who was born to an enslaved mother, was considered Black Mozart in the 1700s. The Curio Theatre brings his story to life through a physically distanced play/installation that combines video footage with sculpture, video, music, set design, and projections.

: When : Through Sunday, April 18

: How much: Pay what you can

Written by Philadelphia native Kash Goins and originally mounted as an Arden Theatre production in 2019, “74 Seconds…to Judgment” has been reimagined as an on-demand radio play. The radio version, like the stage production, details what happens when six jurors struggle to reach a decision in a case that involves determining just what constitutes “justifiable homicide.” The play’s title references the killing of Philando Castile, the Minnesota man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop just 74 seconds after being pulled over.

: Virtual audio, via Arden Theatre’s website When : Through Sunday, March 28

: Through Sunday, March 28 How much: $15 – $30

As part of the celebration of Women’s History Month, the food fair focuses on the culinary efforts of women in and around the Delaware Valley. Sponsored by Let’s Talk Philadelphia, an alliance of women in the food industry, it makes its final stop this month at the Cherry Street Pier. Members include Bridget Foy, Tanesha Trippett, Jen Carroll, and Jezabel Careaga. You can find a list of vendors here.

: When : Saturday, March 27, noon – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, March 27, noon – 2 p.m. How much: Pay as you go

Maureen Mahon’s 2020 book “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll” highlights the previously untold contributions of Black women in rock. From Tina Turner to Betty Davis, Mahon, a professor at New York University, gives these women their just due. She’ll discuss her book and the badass musicians who inspired it with Deborah Thomas and Guthrie Ramsey of the University of Pennsylvania, and Dejay Duckett, director of curatorial services at AAMP.

: Online, via the African American Museum of Philadelphia When : Thursday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. How much: $8

After a six-month pandemic hiatus, The Pennsylvania Ballet debuts 14 virtual performances, a combination of new and classic ballets specifically created for streaming. The spring season is dedicated to the memory of Pennsylvania Ballet’s founder, Barbara Weisberger, who died last year. In a press release, artistic director Ángel Corella says the productions mounted this season are among the “most physically demanding the company has ever created.” The streaming schedule will run in three installments: March 25 – 31, April 29 – May 5, and May 27 – June 2.

: Online via When : Through Wednesday, June 2

: Through Wednesday, June 2 How much: $25 – $30 individual performances, $50 for three-month pass, $175 for VIP pass

Rembrandt’s “The Portrait of A Young Woman,” created in 1632, was at first believed to be the work of the Dutch master, but then, in the 1970s, was credited to someone else in his studio. However, new technology has shown that, in fact, Rembrandt is most likely to have painted it himself. This was discovered by the conservation efforts of the Allentown Art Museum, which has owned the painting since 1961. How modern imaging techniques helped the museum solve the mystery is the center of their exhibit “Rembrandt Revealed,” happening through May.