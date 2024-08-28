Police say a vehicle was accidentally shifted into gear, sending it into the Schuylkill River on Wednesday morning.

The Action Cam was at the scene, where the lights from the Range Rover could be seen from under the water.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge in Fairmount Park.

Police say a couple was inside the vehicle at the time and that they were “making out” at the time of the accident.

All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, officials said.

Police say no charges are pending.