Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row lights up to test $2 million system upgrades

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A light of hope sparked in Fairmount Park on Tuesday night.

Boathouse Row, the iconic Philadelphia feature along the Schuylkill River, was illuminated once again for the first time in months.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy was testing a $2 million upgrade to the beloved lighting system.

The organization told Action News that it anticipates the lights to be flipped on again permanently in March.