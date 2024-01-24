Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row lights up to test $2 million system upgrades
Boathouse Row, the iconic Philadelphia feature along the Schuylkill River, was illuminated once again for the first time in months.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A light of hope sparked in Fairmount Park on Tuesday night.
Boathouse Row, the iconic Philadelphia feature along the Schuylkill River, was illuminated once again for the first time in months.
The Fairmount Park Conservancy was testing a $2 million upgrade to the beloved lighting system.
The organization told Action News that it anticipates the lights to be flipped on again permanently in March.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.