Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row lights up to test $2 million system upgrades

Boathouse Row, the iconic Philadelphia feature along the Schuylkill River, was illuminated once again for the first time in months.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 24, 2024
Boathouse Row lit up at night

Philadelphia's Boathouse Row lights up to test $2 million system upgrades. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A light of hope sparked in Fairmount Park on Tuesday night.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy was testing a $2 million upgrade to the beloved lighting system.

The organization told Action News that it anticipates the lights to be flipped on again permanently in March.

