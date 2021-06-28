Chuck Horton Jr. was 17 years old when he sustained a spinal cord injury after being shot. It was 1988 and he was at a party in Philadelphia when a fight broke out. Horton didn’t think things would escalate so quickly and change his life forever.

“It was a different world where people kind of fought with their hands and that was something that’s really unexpected,” said Horton, who is now 50 and uses a wheelchair to get around. “It really changed the community around me and my friends, really, long term.”

These days, young people say the threat of being shot randomly or for something as insignificant as a social media feud looms large.

Horton, board chairperson for Disability Pride PA, said shooting statistics don’t capture the physical and mental toll it can have on a person.

On Tuesday, Horton and others hope to change that using the power of social media. Disability Pride Philadelphia is asking people affected by gun violence to flood Instagram and Facebook with their personal stories. They are asked to record short videos and post them using the hashtags #disabilitypridepa, #DPPgunviolence, #gunviolencephilly, #awheelfamily, #awfphilly, or #blessed4greatness.

Horton hopes to accomplish two things: let gun violence survivors know they’re not alone and dissuade people from picking up guns.

“That one bullet changes the entire community, changes everybody’s lifestyle and their life in so many ways that people really don’t understand,” explained Horton. “It’s not over after that trigger is pulled and it hits someone. It’s the beginning of a new life, and some people just don’t know how to live.”