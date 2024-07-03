Upper Darby man sentenced to prison for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A federal judge has sentenced an Upper Darby man to 100 days in prison for his conduct during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly also ordered Brian Healion, 33, pay $2,000 in restitution and spend 36 months under supervised release.

Prosecutors said Healion was a member of the Proud Boys, an far-right activist group that has several members who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in Tuesday’s statement.

Federal prosecutors said Healion rushed a police line, entered the U.S. Capitol building and posed for pictures inside U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s, D-Oregon, office.

Paul F. Enzinna, Healion’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Healion previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder in February. He admitted in his plea agreement that was a member of the Ministry of Self Defense (MOSD), a “hand-selected sub-group” within the Proud Boys.