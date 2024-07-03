Upper Darby man sentenced to prison for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brian Healion, 33, successfully rushed a police line — and posed for photos inside a Senator’s office.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A federal judge has sentenced an Upper Darby man to 100 days in prison for his conduct during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly also ordered Brian Healion, 33, pay $2,000 in restitution and spend 36 months under supervised release.
Prosecutors said Healion was a member of the Proud Boys, an far-right activist group that has several members who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in Tuesday’s statement.
Federal prosecutors said Healion rushed a police line, entered the U.S. Capitol building and posed for pictures inside U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s, D-Oregon, office.
Paul F. Enzinna, Healion’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Healion previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder in February. He admitted in his plea agreement that was a member of the Ministry of Self Defense (MOSD), a “hand-selected sub-group” within the Proud Boys.
Court documents show Healion sent a message to a chat with other MOSD members in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021:
“What time is the whole political/presidential situation happening that day? With pence and the electoral votes? And are we planning for either an unlikely joyous moment of pence [sic] growing balls?”
During the morning of the insurrection, Healion descended on the Washington Monument alongside more than 100 members of the Proud Boys. Upon arriving at the U.S. Capitol, Healion concealed his face using a black gaiter and rushed a police line.
“Healion then moved to the front of the crowd opposite the line of officers and reached out to try and grab a bike,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Court documents say that he attempted to grab the bike rack to interfere with the officers’ efforts to maintain a police line.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Healion later succeeded when he again reached out toward the bike rack and yanked it away from a Metropolitan Police Department Officer. Healion entered the Upper West Terrace of the building through the Senate Wing Door.
“Once inside, Healion and others entered the office of a U.S. Senator and posed for pictures,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “After spending approximately 20 minutes inside the building, Healion and other members of the Proud Boys exited via a broken window.”
FBI agents arrested Healion on Dec. 10, 2021.
More than 1,450 individuals across the country have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Healion is the second Philadelphia-area Proud Boy facing a prison sentence.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.