Membership in the Proud Boys surged after then-President Donald Trump told the group to “stand back and stand by” during a 2020 presidential debate. Tarrio’s attorneys blamed Trump for encouraging and revving up the crowd that ultimately broke into the Capitol.

Thursday was the seventh day of deliberations during which jurors asked multiple questions.

The Proud Boys trial has been the longest to date in the Justice Department’s pursuit of Capitol rioters.

Since jury selection began in December, the case has dragged on with bitter arguments, frequent objections and mistrial motions. At times, Judge Timothy Kelly lost his temper and admonished the lawyers for interrupting or seeming to ignore his directions.

The Proud Boys insisted there were no plans to attack the Capitol and sought to cast themselves as nothing more than a hard-charging social club in which partying, drinking and exchanging crude jokes went along with attending political protests.

The group also describes themselves as “Western chauvinists,” an unapologetic brand of fervent nationalism.

In addition to the seditious conspiracy charges, the four members of the far-right organization were also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, actual obstruction of the certification, conspiracy to prevent officers from performing their duties, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting in destruction of government property.

The seditious conspiracy charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.