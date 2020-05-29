UPMC rakes in $228 million in coronavirus stimulus cash, dwarfing competitors

This story was produced as part of a joint effort among Spotlight PA, LNP Media Group, PennLive, PA Post, and WITF to cover how Pennsylvania state government is responding to the coronavirus. Sign up for Spotlight PA’s newsletter.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center got nearly twice the federal stimulus aid of its closest competitors, new numbers show, despite the fact that many of its hospitals are in parts of the state that were not among the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The enormous handout to the state’s largest hospital chain is the result of a federal formula that rewarded companies based on revenue and medical claims, while not taking into account their financial reserves or how badly their businesses were damaged by the pandemic.

UPMC has so far received $228 million, broken up into grants to more than 30 of its hospitals, according to federal data compiled by Good Jobs First and analyzed by Spotlight PA and WITF.

A few of those grants were for hospitals in Allegheny County, which has seen more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitals in moderately affected parts of central Pennsylvania. Other multimillion-dollar grants went to hospitals in places like Blair, Erie, and Mercer Counties, which have largely been spared from the virus that has sickened more than 70,000 Pennsylvanians.

In contrast, Penn Medicine received almost $130 million split over eight grants to hospitals in hard-hit areas in and around Philadelphia, which has reported 17,900 cases — nearly 10 times that of Allegheny County.