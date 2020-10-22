It’s back to school for more students at the University of Delaware come February.

In a letter to the university community, UD president Dennis Assanis announced plans to bring back more students for a slightly delayed spring semester. That will start Feb. 15, one week later than originally planned, in hopes of waiting out the worst of the traditional flu season.

“At this time, we expect to offer more face-to-face classes, residence hall accommodations and campus activities for more students in the spring semester,” he wrote. “Of course, it is difficult to say with certainty what will happen in the weeks and months ahead, so our plans must remain flexible to accommodate the evolving nature of the pandemic.”

Large classes with 50 or more students will still be held online, though smaller, in-person breakout sessions will be available where possible for those bigger classes. Assanis said in-classroom teachers will be ready to switch back to online learning if necessary.

Very few students are taking classes on campus this semester, as the school limited in-person classes to areas that required face-to-face instruction, including nursing practice and some engineering labs. The number of students living in residence halls is currently limited to about 20% of capacity, or roughly 1,300 students. Starting in February, that limit will be increased to about 60% of capacity or roughly 4,000 students.

“Knowing how valuable the on-campus experience can be, we will give priority to first-year students, helping them build bonds with their new classmates, and to seniors, so they can pursue internships, research projects and other hands-on experiences to prepare them to enter the workforce after graduation,” Assanis said.